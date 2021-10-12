Couple's leap of faith into entrepreneurship creates platform for celebrating Hispanic culture

MILWAUKEE — At 4511 S. Sixth St., just north of Layton, sits a bright ranch. If, somehow, you can't see it, you can probably hear it or even smell it.

“This is awesome. This is absolutely beautiful,” said customer Nicole Lemus.

On one acre of land sits two businesses side-by-side, Chucho's Red Tacos and the Farmhouse Paint and Sip studio. Thamie and Jesus Nanez, the owners, also have their home in this space.

“We bought the building to live here, then we thought, 'Well, what could we do with this great piece of property and with these buildings?” Jesus Nanez said.

Submitted Thamie and Jesus Nanez

The journey to entrepreneurship didn't come quickly, or easily. Both arrived in the U.S. at a young age. Jesus at 8 from Mexico, Thamie Nanez at 18 from Venezuela.

“We both pretty much started from scratch,” Jesus said. “Not speaking any English or anything like that."

Both worked up the corporate ladder in local companies, but knew when it was time to take a leap of faith.

"We quit our jobs, we pretty much bet 100 percent on it and made it work,” Jesus said.

TMJ4

Today, their home is also a home for Latin culture, food and music.

They even have on-site celebrations, like Fiesta Selena, honoring the iconic singer bearing the name.

Thamie and Jesus Nanez

This year, their work was honored by the White House for succeeding through a pandemic and keeping 50 to 60 people employed.

“Hope to visit your restaurant one of these days. I hope you have Tacos Al Pastor there, which is my favorite,” one official joked.

White House recognition is a long way from where they started. However, it’s never too far from their Hispanic roots, and their heritage is on display in the backyard, available for the public to enjoy, seven days a week.

