Alverno College the first in Wisconsin to receive Hispanic-serving institution designation

At least 25 percent of the full body of students must be Hispanic to reach this designation. Alverno made it to 42 percent.
Posted at 4:27 PM, Oct 02, 2023
MILWAUKEE — We are recognizing the amazing accomplishments of Latinos in our community this Hispanic Heritage Month. This includes first-generation college graduates.

Alverno College became the first in our state to be designated a Hispanic-serving institution. At least 25 percent of the full body of students must be Hispanic to reach this designation. Alverno made it to 42 percent.

Leaders are working hard to make Alverno easier for Latina students to succeed, which includes "Promise Scholarships" for first-generation Hispanic college students.

This includes Leslie Sifuentes, “I have never had to buy a book out of my pocket at all, and with nursing school, there's a lot of books, and it's super expensive.”

Workers in the student engagement and leadership office helped create a special graduation ceremony, specifically for the Hispanic students and their families.

The number of those who can attend is unlimited. Each graduate makes a special dedication to someone who helped them reach this milestone.

An extraordinary effort for extraordinary women.

