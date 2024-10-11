A look inside the only consulate in Wisconsin - the Consulate of Mexico in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Not many people may know that Milwaukee is home to the only consulate in the state. I've driven past the Mexican Consulate on the city's East Side thousands of times, but I never knew what one did or what it looked like inside. Now, we have the answers.

The Consulate of Mexico in Milwaukee was established in 2016 for the more than 300,000 Mexicans in the state. It's an extension of the Mexican government. The consulate is on 1443 N. Prospect Ave.

Primarily, the consulate serves an administrative purpose. It provides passports, immigration services, notary support, birth/marriage/death/voter registration, and various types of legal assistance. The consulate can help guide people to the right lawyers that the staff has already vetted.

The consulate is run by Ambassador Claudio Franco. She is a diplomat who has spent more than 30 years working for the Mexican government across the world. She was the Consul General in Arizona and British Columbia. Franco also was the Director General for Asia-Pacific Affairs which coordinates with 12 embassies, 3 consulates, and 1 liaison

office.

“I think I enjoy feeling myself as part of the Mexico team in a way. You’re representing your country," she said.

Franco became the Consul General in Milwaukee in 2022. Given her impressive resume, she was assigned to the Milwaukee consulate by the Mexican government.

Part of her goal is to, “contribute to that positive narrative about the presence of the Mexican community in Wisconsin.”

Since Franco has lived all over the world, I wanted to know what she liked about Milwaukee. She mentioned the energy and enthusiasm of the state, how easy it is to travel around the city, and of course cheese curds.

“I love (cheese curds). Actually, when you were stating the question, I was thinking cheese curds and beer," she said.

Beyond administrative duties, the consulate also focuses on community affairs, cultural empowerment, and economic development by partnering with local organizations to help Mexicans in Wisconsin prosper. The consulate helps with services like financial literacy, health classes, leadership training, entrepreneurial workshops, community empowerment, and general education.

James Groh Inside the Consulate of Mexico in Milwaukee. This is a waiting area people sit in before they are called to a desk to be serviced.

“The consulate I think has part of that responsibility to spread the word to inform them, and the public in general about their importance and their contribution to Wisconsin as a whole," she said.

This is the only consulate office in Wisconsin. There are honorary consuls for countries like Belgium and Denmark. However, those are mainly honorary titles. They do not have offices or offer any of the services that the Mexican Consulate does.

“They are not diplomatic agents like I am or some of my associates here are," Franco said.

About 120 people use the consulate's services in Milwaukee from Monday to Friday. Occasionally, the consulate will travel to places like Green Bay and Madison, so Mexicans across the state to offer their services. And that’s what inspires Franco every day to continue her work - service to her government, country, and fellow Mexicans.

“You know, the common thread in my career has been service and that’s why I am here today because consulates are essentially a service office.”

To learn more about the Mexican Consulate of Milwaukee, click here.

