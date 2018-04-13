Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 3:20PM CDT expiring April 14 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Ways to find out if you're addicted to being online
Justin Moore
5:15 PM, Apr 12, 2018
9:41 AM, Apr 13, 2018
BUFFALO, N.Y. - Internet addiction is real according to Dr. Kimberly Young. She’s the founder of The Center for Internet Addiction and a professor at St. Bonaventure University.
She has a new screening tool to check the level of addiction in individuals. Young said social media and even gaming are fueling the addictions.
Young said usually another mental illness such as depression leads to people being online addicts. The problem can get so bad it could cause them to lose jobs and even kicked out of school.
“You know the more recreational activities you do obviously the more problematic. But there are still a lot of good productive use on the internet and it can be used in a balance,” Young said.
Signs of internet addiction could be staying online longer than planned, turning to the web as an escape or neglecting friends and family. Young said a digital detox is always good. Go unplugged for 24-48 hours.
“Slowly just find times for your internet use. Be much more aware of it. I think if we all did that we at least have more balance time with other activities and people in our lives,” Young said.
To learn more about internet addiction and to find out if you’re at risk go to netaddiction.com