Dr. Gregory Myer, Director of Research in the Human Performance Lab at Children's, says the Q-Collar creates an “artificial air bag for your head so the brain can't move and slosh when it gets a head impact.”
The Q-Collar puts pressure on the jugular restricting the blood flow leaving the brain, but not the blood flow entering the brain, he said.
Research data with boys shows the Q-Collar protects the structure and function of the brain from repeated blows, according to Myer. That prompted the question: Can it help girls?
Millie Poehner, a Seton senior, said it helped her.
“I did experience a concussion and my symptoms were very low,” Poehner said. “It helped me feel safer and more protected wearing that collar."