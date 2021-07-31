France takes judo mixed team gold over Japan

France stunned hosts Japan to claim the first ever judo mixed team gold on Saturday at the Nippon Budokan.

France won 4-1, getting wins from Teddy Riner, Clarisse Agbegnenou, Axel Clerget, and Romane Dicko in an event that proved to be a thrilling innovation for the games.

Akira Sone won the lone point for Japan, who won 11 individual medals.

Sone, Chizuru Arai, Aaron Wolf, Tsukasa Yoshida, Shohei Ono claimed their second medals of the tournament with the mixed team silver. Shoichiro Mukai's team medal was his first of the games.

As for France, second medals went to Riner, Agbegnenou, and Sarah-Leonie Cysique while Clerget, Dicko, and Guillaume Chaine got their first.

The bronze medals went to Israel and Germany, making it two-medal Olympics for Anna-Maria Wagner and Eduard Trippel. Remarkably, no one from Israel collected an individual medal.