Woman found dead following Fond du Lac camper fire

BYRON, Wis. — A 35-year-old Fond du Lac woman was found dead inside a camper after a fire Sunday morning in Fond du Lac County.

Several 911 calls came in just before 11 a.m. Sunday reporting a camper fire at Breezy Hill Campground at N4177 Cearns Lane in the town of Byron.

An adult man and three children escaped the camper, but a woman was reported to remain inside. While firefighters were extinguishing the blaze, they found the woman inside the camper; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man and three children were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen area.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is investigating. The cause of the fire and the manner of death have not been determined.

