Wisconsin sees first 2024 deaths related to West Nile virus

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the first deaths in the state for 2024 from the West Nile virus.

Two Wisconsonites have died and another was hospitalized because of the illness. The first three human cases of WNV have been found in residents in Outagamie, Fond du Lac and Brown Counties.

"DHS is saddened to hear about the deaths of Wisconsin residents from West Nile Virus," said Traci DeSalvo, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases Director. "Although people with weakened immune systems tend to be at greatest risk, severe West Nile virus can occur in people of all ages. It is important for all Wisconsinites to take steps to prevent mosquito bites when outdoors."

The virus has also been detected in mosquitoes, animals, and healthy blood donors. There are an average of 18 human cases in Wisconsin every year.

The best way to avoid illnesses spread by mosquitoes is to reduce exposure and eliminate breeding sites. Wear DEET repellant and long sleeves and pants. Remove stagnant water from your property.

Read more tips from DHS here.

