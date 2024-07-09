Verizon crash suspect's plea and sentencing hearing postponed

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Benjamin Ayer, the man charged for crashing a car into a Verizon Wireless store in Fond du Lac was back in court Monday for a plea and sentencing, which was postponed.

In court, the defense said Ayer is working to reach an agreement with the state, but both parties said they needed more time to review police reports and medical records of victims.

Ayer is charged nine felonies and multiple lesser counts in connection to a crash in April 2023 that injured four people, including one who was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said Ayer told officers he was huffing air dusters at a Culvers, before driving north on Rolling Meadows Drive, leaving the road, and then crashing into the Verizon store.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators found an electronic air duster for huffing as well as marijuana in his car.

His plea and sentencing hearing is now set for Oct. 11, when victims will have the opportunity to testify.

