The Amtrak bus now stopping at a new location in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Starting this week, there's a new Amtrak bus stop connecting Fond du Lac to Milwaukee, the Fox Cities and Green Bay.

A new Amtrak bus stop opened at Love's Travel Stop this week.

The bus connects Fond du Lac to Milwaukee, the Fox Cities and Green Bay.

Neighbors say they didn't know the bus stopped in Fond du Lac, but are excited to try it.

Taylor Brzezinski is driving her car through Love’s Travel Stop. But, she said she’s looking forward to traveling along I-41 differently, on the Amtrak bus

"It'd be fun to go down to Milwaukee for the day and come back up," Brzezinski said.

The route connecting Milwaukee, Fond du Lac, the Fox Cities and Green Bay isn't new. But, the city believes with the new bus stop they can draw new riders who may not have known the bus even came through town.

"The Amtrak service is one of, I think, our unknown secrets," Fond du Lac Community Development Director Dyann Benson said.

Benson said the old stop at the Radisson Hotel shut down a few weeks ago.

The move to Love’s has already created a buzz on social media.

"I think having it here also closer to I-41, and just a lot of the traffic here, is going to be a great addition," Benson said. "And I think hopefully more and more people will realize what a great service it is"

Benson said the new location brings perks like bathrooms, food and drinks.

Dylan Bialas was also passing through Love's on Wednesdsay.

"There's a lot of times I need to get all the way up here, and sometimes I actually haven't had a ride," Bialas said. "I think it's a beneficial thing."

This comes as Fond du Lac is in the early stages of being considered for study to create an Amtrak train line through the city.

"The amount of people who'll be using this Amtrak service will just continue to show the importance of being able to have alternate ways to connect to other communities," Benson said.

But, Benson said Fond du Lac would be still at least a decade away from potentially having a train stop.

A bus schedule can be found on the Amtrak website.

