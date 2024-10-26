Ripon College Paranormal investigators say there may be some ghostly guests on campus

RIPON (NBC 26) — Paranormal investigators at Ripon College say several spirits are living alongside students on campus, and they've found evidence indicating paranormal activity.

Ripon College Paranormal Investigators say several ghost stories are part of the campus's lore.

The investigators say they've had spooky experiences on campus.

Video shows more on the group and its findings.

Armed with specialized technology, the student group Ripon College Paranormal Investigators (RCPI) are uncovering the college’s spooky secrets.

"We've got a lot of equipment, bunch of cameras, recorders, a spirit box, which, if you've seen on any ghost show, it's the one that scans radio frequencies to allow spirits to speak, which is very fun," said Alec Marchinkevic, a junior at Ripon College and member of RCPI.

Are spirits living at Ripon College? Paranormal investigators say they may have found evidence

Marcinkevic is the equipment manager of the group of about a dozen students, and he said he’s witnessed hauntings in the dorm where he lived freshman year.

"In my suitemate's room, one night when I was the only one in the building, I swore I saw a shadow figure standing and walking around," Marcinkevic said.

Marcinkevic said local lore tells of spirits found on many parts of campus.

"One of the now-disbanded fraternities on campus summoned a demon in the dorm building, to which they did not properly get rid of it, and now it roams in the prairie," Marcinkevic said.

Taylor Nelson is also a junior at the college and member of the paranormal investigators, and said she’s also had paranormal experiences in her dorm.

"There was something in my closet, bright, bright flashes as though someone had taken a picture," Nelson said. "And I was like, 'that's weird. that wasn't normal.'"

Nelson and Marcinkevic said one of the most haunted places on campus is Rodman Center for the Performing Arts.

"When people are down in Rodman, usually at night, they will also feel some something watching them," Nelson said.

But overall, Nelson says said of the spirits are friendly to students.

"I know a few, such as 'Library Sam,' who just watches over students and makes sure they're respectful to everyone," Nelson said.

The investigators say their main goal isn’t to exorcise the spirits, but rather to just document their presence and share it with the Ripon College Community.