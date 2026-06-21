One person died following a two-vehicle crash near Auburn, one arrested

TOWN OF AUBURN — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred on Sunday morning at the intersection of County Highway V and Mill Pond Road in the Town of Auburn.
A passenger of one of the involved vehicles called 911 and reported that a vehicle had pulled into the path of another and that one of the drivers was trapped with a head injury.
Deputies from the Sheriff's Office, as well as crews from Campbellsport Fire Department and Campbellsport Ambulance were dispatched to the scene. Additional assistance was requested from the City of Fond du Lac Ambulance and West Bend Ambulance due to the number of people injured.
According to the preliminary investigation, a vehicle was traveling south on Mill Pond Road and failed to yield to the right-of-way vehicle that was traveling north on County Highway V.
The operator of the vehicle traveling south was a 21-year-old man from Campbellsport, who sustained minor injuries and was transported to SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. The passenger, a 20-year-old from Kewaskum, was treated for minor injuries and was released at the scene.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 68-year-old woman from Kewaskum, sustained serious injuries and was transport to SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital. While the preparations were being made for transfer to ThedaStar Medical Transport, the 68-year-old succumbed to her injuries. She was declared dead at the hospital.
The passenger in the second vehicle, a 16-year-old female from Kewaskum, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
The 21-year-old was arrested on suspicion of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle and was booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail.
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