One person dead, one arrested following fatal crash in Calumet

TOWN OF CALUMET — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on W1951 Highway HH in the Town of Calumet on Saturday evening.

Deputies arrived at the scene along with personnel from the Calumet Fire Department and the Calumet County Sheriff's Office after receiving reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash.

While other crews were on the way, additional information was received that there were five to six occupants in the vehicle.

FILE

According to a preliminary investigation, a sport utility vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway HH and failed to make a curve and left the road. The vehicle hit a culvert and driveway, went airborne, collided with a utility pole, and rolled.

The 16-year-old female driver from Sheboygan and a 15-year-old passenger were taken to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. Another 16-year-old passenger sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 15-year-old was taken by a helicopter to Children's Hospital in Milwaukee and another 15-year-old passenger was taken by his parents to St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan for medical evaluation.

A 14-year-old passenger was not injured and was released to a parent at the scene.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the 16-year-old driver was arrested and transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail on suspicion of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the crash.

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