One hospitalized for burns after pouring gas on a fire in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A man was taken to the hospital to treat his burns after he poured gasoline on a fire, according to the Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue Department (FDLFRD).

The man poured the gasoline onto a fire in a portable fire pit in the driveway of a home on North Park Ave. According to FDLFRD, he was trying to light the fire using the gas. It ignited a piece of cardboard in the pit, but the fire followed the stream of gasoline to the can and it exploded in his hands, setting fire to his clothes. The explosion blew the top off the can, which was not found by authorities at the scene.

He was burned on his hands, arms, and face and was taken to the hospital to treat the injuries, according to FDLFRD.

Authorities initially responded to the scene just before 6 p.m. for a report of a structure fire following an explosion.

"Fond du Lac Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone to NEVER use gasoline or other flammable liquid to light any type of recreational fire. Gasoline is extremely flammable and can cause very violent reactions when used in this type of situation," FDLRD wrote in a release.

According to the release, there is an ordinance in the City of Fond du Lac that prohibits using flammable liquids in fire pits and limits where fire pits are allowed.

