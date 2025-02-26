Neighbors recount officer-involved shooting in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Jeanne Miller’s Monday night was different than usual.

“We were actually sitting, watching ‘Jeopardy!,’ and we heard what we thought were three shots—pop, pop, pop, just like that,” she said. “Then, all of a sudden, the sirens.”

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says that around 6 p.m. Monday, a deputy shot someone near Cherrywood Drive and Prospect Avenue.

The sheriff’s office says that person later died at the hospital, and they haven’t confirmed the number of shots fired.

Miller and her daughter watched the scene unfold from their house.

Watch: Residents recount deputy-involved shooting in Fond du Lac

"Pop, pop, pop,": residents recount Monday night's shooting in Fond du Lac

“Lots of police cars, I couldn’t tell you how many,” she said. “We just kind of watched and listened to the sirens.”

The sheriff’s office says the person who was shot had a felony warrant, and a citizen told them the subject appeared to have a gun in their waistband.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office says the person was uncooperative, and a deputy fired a nonlethal weapon.

Then the subject pulled out what looked like a gun, according to the sheriff’s office, and a second deputy shot them.

“Wasn’t even sure if it was gunshots at first, but it sure did sound like it,” Miller said. “And I closed the curtains because I thought, I don’t want to be in front of this big window.”

The deputy is now on administrative leave, and the Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the deputies were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting, and no one else was injured.

