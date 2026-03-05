Menasha man convicted in TikTok-inspired arson sentenced to 7 years in prison

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A young Menasha man convicted of setting a local congressman’s office on fire after learning of a possible TikTok ban was sentenced to seven years in prison on Thursday.

Caiden Stachowicz, 20, appeared in court in Fond du Lac County for a sentencing hearing Thursday morning. He was sentenced to seven years in prison and seven years of extended supervision with conditions, including no contact with Rep. Glenn Grothman.

According to a criminal complaint, Stachowicz set fire to Congressman Glenn Grothman’s office in Fond du Lac in January 2025 because the Republican wanted TikTok to be sold by its Chinese owner, ByteDance.

Stachowicz told police that he was not hoping anyone would be inside the building and that he did not want to harm Congressman Grothman or anyone else, according to the complaint.

