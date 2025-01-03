Man convicted for Verizon crash in Fond du Lac, sentencing scheduled

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Benjamin Ayer, the man charged for crashing a car into a Verizon Wireless store in Fond du Lac in April 2023, was found guilty on eight counts after entering a plea of no contest in court on Thursday.

Ayer was convicted for intoxicated use of a controlled substance (marijuana) causing great bodily harm, four counts of second degree reckless endangering safety, operating while intoxicated causing injury, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Tetrahydrocannabinols.

According to investigators, Ayer admitted that he'd been huffing air duster before the crash. Marijuana, police say, was also found in his car.

Police say six people were injured and one person had to be flown with life-threatening injuries to the hospital.

Ayer's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14 at 1:30 p.m. The defendant faces a maximum possible sentence of over 27 years in prison, says Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.

