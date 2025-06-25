Man charged in Fond du Lac axe attack

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Hayden Daffinson, 34, has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection to an axe attack in Fond du Lac.

He is charged with 8 counts related to the attack, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault with use of dangerous weapon and first-degree reckless injury with domestic abuse assessments.

Daffinson appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday. A judge set a $5 million cash bond with conditions of no contact with the victim or witnesses involved in the case. Other conditions include no possession of any type of weapon or ammunition.

Daffinson's next court appearance is scheduled for July 31.

According to a criminal complaint, the suspect and the victim were in a relationship for several months and were living together for about a month. The victim decided to end the relationship with Daffinson about a week prior to the attack.

The complaint states Daffinson was coming over to the victim's home on the day of the attack to retrieve his belongings. He allegedly showed up with a backpack and attacked the victim with a hatchet, while attempting to sexually assault her.

The victim was struck by the hatchet approximately 25 times or more, according to the complaint.

On Monday, police responded to the 300 block of East Merrill Avenue after a woman called 911 to say she had been attacked with an axe, was bleeding, and the suspect had left the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital to undergo extensive surgery. Later on Monday, the suspect's vehicle was located near Germantown, and after a brief pursuit, he was taken into custody.