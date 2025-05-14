Fond du Lac woman convicted for 2024 stabbing death over attempted drug deal

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The 21-year-old woman accused of stabbing and killing a 33-year-old woman last year in Fond du Lac over an attempted drug deal has been convicted.

Annaka Trudell was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide — use of a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and other related charges, according to Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.

The D.A. says a sentencing hearing date has not been yet scheduled. Trudell is due to be back in court for a status conference on July 25.

According to a criminal complaint, Trudell was fighting with Ashley Calo outside of her car after an attempted drug deal. The complaint shows Trudell stabbed Calo with a knife, and Calo died shortly after.

Trudell was attempting to buy 57 percocet pills from Calo for $250-$500, according to the D.A.

The complaint shows when police told Trudell that Calo was dead, she responded by sobbing and said “I didn’t mean to kill her."

Calo's three-year-old son was in the car during the stabbing but was was not hurt.

Dawson Miller, 22, of Fond du Lac, is also charged in the case for harboring or aiding a felon, felony murder and armed robbery with use of force as party to a crime.

According to the complaint, Miller helped Trudell hide from authorities and made a plan to steal drugs from Calo. The D.A. says Miller's trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 6.

