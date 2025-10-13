Fond du Lac farmer wins giant pumpkin competition with 2,491-pound gourd

STILLWATER, Minn. — A Wisconsin farmer has taken the top prize in a global pumpkin competition.

Fond du Lac farmer Jim Ford won the giant pumpkin weigh-off this weekend at the Stillwater Harvest Fest in Minnesota.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fond du Lac farmer takes giant pumpkin to global competition

Ford's pumpkin weighed in at a whopping 2,491 pounds, according to a post from the fest on Sunday. As for how he's able to grow huge pumpkins, Ford said in an interview with NBC 26’s Tyler Job that the key is to grow it early and keep it healthy.

"It's just like a little baby," Ford said. "We don't want them too hot. We don't want them too cold. We want them just right."

The world record for the heaviest pumpkin is 2,819 pounds, which was recently set by twin brothers in England.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error