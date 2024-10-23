Fond du Lac County 'castle house' now a 'total loss' after fire

MOUNT CALVARY (NBC 26) — A Fond du Lac county home, called a "castle house" by neighbors, is now a total loss after a fire early this morning.



Law enforcement says no injuries were reported after a massive overnight fire.

The video shows the homeowner speaking about the fire.

Rick Kohlman said he was camping with his wife and dogs when he received a call that his home, built like a medieval castle, was on fire.

"People would come in, drive down the driveway just to see my house, the towers, my imagination... no blueprints, no architects," Kohlman said.

Watch: Home known as "Castle House" a total loss after fire:

Mount Calvary Second Assistant Fire Chief Doug Thome said the fire started around 2:00 a.m. and took about five hours to extinguish.

"We got called out to a structure fire that they said the flames were 50 feet in the air, and when we got here they were," Thome said.

The home was a total loss, but the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said no injuries were reported.

"On one hand, 'oh no,'" Kohlman said "On the other hand, my wife is good. I'm good. My dogs are good. The most important things are good."

So far, law enforcement has not found what caused the fire.

And Kohlman said he plans to rebuild.

"I like this is my neighborhood and I live most of my life here," Kohlman said. "So how and when depends on the insurance...for now, we're learning we'll be okay," Kohlman said.

