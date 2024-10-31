FDL parents looking for answers, as investigations into former teacher accused of physical assault conclude

FOND DU LAC (NBC26) — The Fond du Lac police said they've finished their investigation into a former special education teacher who, parents say, physically harmed their children.

Parents say they want the school district to release a statement and their findings

Video shows parent reactions

Lena Mielke, a grandparent, said she's frustrated at what she describes as a lack of communication with the school district.

"I just wish we knew something, or what they were doing, or, you know, what's the next step," Mielke said.

Parents and guardians of several special needs children at the Fond du Lac School District claim they haven't received much information about an investigation into one of their kids' former teachers.

The district confirmed to NBC 26 that they have completed their investigation into the issue.

Police said they referred charges on the matter to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney. Now, it's up to the district attorney's office whether to formally file charges

"No kid should have to go through that, especially someone that can't defend themselves," Mielke said.

Last month, I reported that several parents were notified by Roberts Elementary School that a special education teacher allegedly physically harmed their children, many of whom are nonverbal.

In an email sent by the school to a parent, a witness claimed the teacher dragged and pushed a student, and said the teacher "grabbed him hard enough the staff member worried about bruising."

"Kyrie is non verbal... he can't tell us what happened, and the things that they told us that did happen to him was scary," Mielke said.

At this time, we're not naming the teacher, as she hasn't been formally charged.

The district said the teacher has resigned.

But parents I spoke with said they're upset the district has not released a formal statement on the investigation.

"If it was their children, they would have wanted more answers, or demanded more answers," said grandparent Kassandra Wilbourn. "They would have wanted a letter, they would have wanted something. They gave us nothing."

Police said they cannot comment on any communication they have had with parents.

The school district said "in the near future" they'll be releasing records I've requested about any disciplinary action against the teacher.