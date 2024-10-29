Emotions run high at Fond du Lac school board meeting as community discuss superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Fleig

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Emotions ran high at a packed Fond du Lac school board meeting Monday evening as community members voiced their opinions about Superintendent Jeffrey Fleig.

"As you can tell by the crowd tonight, this is an issue in our district," said Wayne Wilson, addressing a room full of Fond du Lac School District community members.

At the meeting, several parents and a former teacher expressed dissatisfaction with Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Fleig.

"He is a bully," one speaker said.

Former Woodworth Middle School teacher Amy Lubin said she resigned after an Oct. 15 staff meeting where Fleig addressed teachers.

Watch: Community packs school board meeting to discuss Superintendent Jeffrey Fleig:

Emotions ran high at Fond du Lac school board meeting as community discussed superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Fleig

“He stated that it is not the Fond du Lac School District’s way," Lubin said. "[Fleig said] Woodworth is an embarrassment to the district. He stated we are failures as staff members and that, as a group, Woodworth embraces a culture of failure and toxic behaviors.”

Lubin said she resigned days later.

"Teachers left the meeting visibly upset, feeling like their actions and dedication did not matter," Lubin said.

Speakers are asking the board to place Fleig on administrative leave pending a third-party investigation.

"I’ve never felt more compelled to reach out to a school board on behalf of my kids," said Rachel Polachek.

Others at the meeting spoke in support of Fleig.

"I thank you, Dr. Fleig, for what you are trying to do," said Darvon Neal. "The methods may not be what everyone likes, and none of us like harsh criticism, but it's only those of us who want to actually grow who accept that criticism, look deep within, and find out what we must change about ourselves."

Supporters say Fleig is making important changes in the district.

"I like the standards," said Andy Brault. "I like the expectations. I like where we're going."

They’re asking the community to work with him.

"We are the adults in the room," said Daisy Fraizer. "We have to come to an agreement for our children."

In June 2023, I reported on several former teachers who expressed concern over Fleig’s leadership style.

Many are part of a Facebook group called “Loss of Confidence in Fond du Lac Superintendent Jeffrey Fleig," which has about 500 members.

Dr. Fleig and all school board members declined to comment at this time.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip