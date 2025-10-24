Driver arrested after early-morning road rage incident on I-41

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — Deputies arrested a 26-year-old Missouri man early Friday morning following a reported road rage incident in an active construction zone on Interstate 41.

Authorities say the incident happened just after 1:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, when the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a 911 call from a 55-year-old FedEx truck driver from Stratford, Wis. The driver told dispatchers that a vehicle ahead of him had stopped in the single open lane of traffic near County Highway N — and that the person behind the wheel appeared to be armed with a firearm.

Coordinated Traffic Stop

Deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the area.

A Fond du Lac County deputy later located the suspect’s vehicle in Winnebago County, and a coordinated high-risk traffic stop was conducted near County Highway GG (mile marker 126.2).

The driver was taken into custody without incident. He denied having a firearm and consented to a search of his vehicle; deputies say no gun was found.

Arrest and Charges

The 26-year-old suspect was arrested for Disorderly Conduct. Authorities say the case remains under investigation.

Multiple Agencies Assisted

Along with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, and Neenah Police Department assisted in locating and stopping the suspect vehicle safely.

