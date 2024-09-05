Competing for people: Fond du Lac city leaders say population changes affect budget considerations

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The city of Fond du Lac is contending with changing population trends, which could influence the city’s budgetary considerations.



Declining birth rates and public school enrollment is a concern for Fond du Lac city leaders.

Fond du Lac City Manager Joe Moore said this was a factor in his 2025 budget proposal.

Envision Greater Fond du Lac said Fond du Lac County has seen growth from in-migration.



According to the U.S. Census, Fond du Lac saw 4% population growth from 2010 to 2020, aligning with state trends but slower than in previous decades.

"If you're talking about population growth that's slowing, and a trend that looks like it's been happening over the last 20 or 30 years, then you have to start asking yourself, 'How can we change that?'" Fond du Lac City Manager Joe Moore said.

Moore pointed out some concerning trends: births in the community have decreased by 36% since 1980, public school enrollment has dropped by 10% over the last 25 years, and since the 2019-2020 school year, enrollment has declined by 7%.

"If those trends continue uninterrupted or even accelerate, it could be a real problem for potential job growth and certainly for the tax base," Moore said.

Since the city cannot control birth rates, Moore emphasized the need to attract new residents.

"Our city, like most communities, is really competing for people," Moore said.

He noted that this competition will influence the city’s 2025 budget priorities.

"We need to have great parks, great public amenities—all the reasons people want to live here," Moore said.

According to Envision Greater Fond du Lac, the county has experienced growth through in-migration, with more people moving to the area than leaving.

In a statement, Envision said the city should aim to attract even more residents, stating in part, “As the city faces a shrinking population, it may necessitate efforts to stabilize local industries and attract new business investment.”

Moore added that they are specifically targeting younger people to help support the aging population.

