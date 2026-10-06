A family from Van Dyne found themselves at the center of an unforgettable Brewers moment during Game 2 of the National League Division Series at American Family Field.

With the Brewers down to their final strike, the Shulze family sat nervously in the stands, crossing their fingers and hoping for a comeback. What they did not know at the time was that cameras had captured the moment and put them on the big screen.

TMJ4 News reporter Rod Burks spoke to the family after their unforgettable moment in the video below:

Brewers Fan Family’s Crossed-Fingers Moment Becomes Unexpected Spotlight

“It was kind of nerve-racking the whole game, especially at the end,” said Brewers fan Jessica Shulze. “We were all nervous. We weren’t sure, you know, how it was gonna turn out, so we just all crossed our fingers, and we were quiet the very last play.”

The moment became even more memorable for Jessica’s son, Grayson, who was attending his first Brewers game.

“My friends were telling me that they saw me on the big screen, on the video board,” Grayson Shulze said. “Even the teachers and kids were telling me that they saw me on the screen.”

Moments later, Jackson Chourio delivered one of the biggest hits in Brewers history, capping a dramatic turnaround for fans in attendance.

When Jessica returned to her car after the game, she discovered her family’s appearance had become a talking point beyond the ballpark.

“I’m still getting a lot of messages,” Jessica said. “I’m getting messages from old coworkers, old friends from when I went back to elementary school with. I’m getting messages from my cousin who is sending me screenshots of reels of people that we don’t even know that have my son in it and me in it and yeah, I’m still getting messages as we speak.”

Now, the Shulze family is hoping the memorable night is only the beginning of more special Brewers moments.

Like many Brewers fans, they have their fingers crossed for a World Series appearance.



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