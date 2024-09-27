FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Outside the Fond du Lac Public Library, the Hope on the Block pantry provides toiletries, food, and other supplies to people in need.

But soon, the pantry will be relocating.

Elenor Rose said she uses the Hope on the Block pantry almost every day.

“Maybe I need some vegetables or dinner,” Rose said.

Hope on the Block partners with the library but is a separate nonprofit.

It's stocked nightly with supplies by neighbors like Vice President Aymee Renee.

Watch: Why Hope on the Block is moving from its library location:

As homelessness debate continues in Fond du Lac, Hope on the Block pantry to move from library location

"It's just the items that most people take for granted in their daily lives and don't think about needing in order to maintain their dignity as a person," Renee said.

The Fond du Lac City Council recently passed an ordinance prohibiting camping on public property.

Craig Molitor, president of Destination Lake Winnebago, Fond du Lac County's visitors bureau, said camping downtown could negatively impact businesses.

"We want the business community to be able to thrive, and thrive means that the community looks and acts in a functional way," Molitor said.

Shortly after the city council decision, the library board voted to move the Hope on the Block pantry to a new location. Library Board of Trustees President Dusty Krikau said they’re working with Hope on the Block to relocate the pantry and continue serving the community.

"The cabinet was creating a dynamic of political drama that was hindering the opportunity for both organizations to serve their missions," Krikau said. "So we felt, in conversations with Hope on the Block, that it would be best suited in another location for the time being."

Steve Awbe, who owns several properties downtown, supports moving the pantry to city hall or the police station.

"There are a lot of people that have avoided the library within the last year because of the activities going on," Awbe said.

Hope on the Block President Nick Teifke and Renee said they’re disappointed with the decision.

"It's important that people have empathy and understand that these are real people in our community," Teifke said.

Come Nov. 1, pantry users like Rose hope they will still be able to access its services.

"I really would like it to stay local, somewhere close by, because I can't walk around a lot," Rose said.

Teifke and Renee said they don’t yet know where the pantry will be moved, but they’re hoping for a central location.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip