After thousands of layoffs in Fond du Lac County, a job fair hopes to provide more options

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — In response to thousands of recent layoffs in Fond du Lac County, including at Mercury Marine and Charter Communications, Fox Valley Workforce Development is hosting a job fair specifically for those workers.

Hundreds of workers have been affected by long-term layoffs at Mercury Marine and Charter Communications, and 1700 have been affected by short-term layoffs at Mercury.

The job fair aims to connect the workers to employers who are hiring.

The job fair will be at Moraine Park Technical College from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 31.

This year, more than 400 workers at Mercury Marine and more than 100 workers at Charter Communications were affected by long-term layoffs.

Just last week, Mercury announced 1,700 more short-term layoffs.

Fox Valley Workforce Development CEO Anthony Snyder said the organization is now planning a rapid response job fair at Moraine Park Technical College next week.

"All these employers will be set up waiting to speak to all these individuals who have just been laid off or will be laid off very soon," Snyder said.

So far, Snyder said they have 50 employers signed up, and the odds of an employee finding a possible new job are good.

"Wisconsin continues to face a very, very deep labor shortage," Snyder. "There are two open positions fr every person that’s looking."

I recently spoke to workers laid off at Mercury Maine, and they said it’s difficult to find a job that pays as well as Mercury.

I asked Snyder whether the employers at the job fair would be offering comparable salary and benefits.

“We cant promise that, but we do everything we can to make sure that the employers at this job fair are aware of the quality and the cost of these workers and try to have roles that are equivalent," Snyder said.

The job fair will also provide information on training programs offered by Fox Valley Workforce Development.

The job fair will be at Moraine Park Technical College from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 31.

Information for employees and employers can be found on the FVWD website.

