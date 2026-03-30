84-year-old man taken by Flight For Life to Froedtert after suffering severe facial injuries

CAMPBELLSPORT — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says its communications center got a 911 call around 4:59 p.m. on Sunday reporting that a man fell while walking on a trail near the boat launch at Mauthe Lake Campground and suffered severe facial injuries.

According to a release from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, its deputies responded to the scene along with Campbellsport Ambulance, the Kewaskum Fire Department and first responders.

The release says that once first responders arrived, they found that an 84-year-old man was walking on the trail when he fell onto the compacted gravel surface. Due to the severity of his injuries, first responders requested Flight for Life to respond.

The release adds that the Kewaskum Fire Department established a landing zone on the entrance road to Mauthe Lake Campground. The campground entrance was closed for about one hour to allow for the medical helicopter to safely land and depart.

The 84-year-old man was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for treatment.

The release concludes saying no further information is being released at this time.

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