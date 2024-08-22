6-year-old dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle, according to Fond du Lac PD

FOND DU LAC, Wisc. — A 6-year-old has died in a hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

It happened in the City of Fond du Lac just before 6:30 p.m. near Superior and Grove.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, a preliminary investigation shows that the child rode his bicycle into a street when he was struck by a vehicle.

A 41-year-old North Fond du Lac resident was operating the vehicle.

The child was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and is cooperating with law enforcement.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting police by conducting an accident reconstruction at the scene.

Grove Street between S. Hickory Street and Superior Street will remain closed during the accident reconstruction.

The investigation into this accident remains under active investigation.

