5 felony charges filed for Ripon High School coach accused of sexual misconduct

Ripon High School exterior.jpeg
Noah Cornelius (NBC 26)
Ripon High School.
RIPON (NBC 26) — A basketball coach at Ripon High School was charged with five felonies in Fond du Lac County on Friday morning, including sexual assault of a student by school staff.

Mihai Schnell-Harrison, who the Ripon Area School District said served one season as the boys varsity basketball coach at Ripon High School, was arrested Tuesday.

Schnell-Harrison appeared in the Fond du Lac County Courthouse on Friday morning. His charges include sexual assault of a student by school staff, child enticement, exposing genitals, possession of child pornography, and exposing a child to harmful material.

