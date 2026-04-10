2-year-old child fatally shot by sibling in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 2-year-old child died Friday morning after being shot by a sibling who found a loaded firearm in a vehicle, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened at 10:26 a.m. when a neighbor walking nearby called 911 to report a young child had been injured by gunfire at a residence.

Fond du Lac County deputies, the North Fond du Lac Ambulance and Lamartine First Responders arrived within minutes. Due to the severity of the injuries, the ThedaStar medical helicopter was also dispatched.

A sheriff’s deputy and a first responder began lifesaving measures, but the 2-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said preliminary information shows three young children were in a vehicle parked in the driveway of their home. When a parent briefly went inside to retrieve a forgotten item, a 4-year-old found a loaded gun in the center console. The firearm discharged, striking the 2-year-old child. No one else was injured.

Authorities said the shooting was isolated to the driveway and foul play is not suspected.

The sheriff’s office is working with the county medical examiner’s office, and any potential criminal charges will be determined after the investigation is complete.

A sheriff’s chaplain and crisis social worker responded to the scene to offer support. The sheriff urged residents to store firearms securely and out of children's reach.

The family is cooperating with investigators. The sheriff’s office asked the community to respect the family’s privacy, and said no additional details will be released at this time.

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