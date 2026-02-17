14-year-old girl killed, three others injured after crash in North Fond du Lac

NORTH FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A 14-year-old girl was killed, and three others were hurt after a two-car crash in the Village of North Fond du Lac on Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3:51 p.m. on Pioneer Road south of Mockingbird Lane, according to the North Fond du Lac Police Department.

Police said a sedan traveling northbound on Pioneer Road crossed the center line and struck a pickup truck traveling southbound.

Three people were inside the sedan at the time of the crash and were taken to the hospital. Two remained in stable condition, while the third, a 14-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

All parties involved in the crash are cooperating with the investigation, which is being led by North Fond du Lac police. Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error