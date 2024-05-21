12-year-old girl escapes attempted assault in Fond du Lac County, sheriffs say

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wisc. — A 12-year-old girl escaped an attempted assault on Sunday, May 19., according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office says the 12-year-old ran to a home for help just after midnight in the town of Oakfield.

She told the resident a man had bound and blindfolded her and was trying to assault her when she broke free.

Investigators arrested the suspect on Monday. They say the man paid the girl's mother in exchange for time with the victim.

Both adults are now behind bars. The girl and her siblings are in protective custody.

The Sheriff's office says the man is undocumented and originally from Central America.

They are still working to determine his identity.

