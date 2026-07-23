11-year-old girl dies in Eden Township crash that injured 3 others

TOWNSHIP OF EDEN, Wis. — An 11-year-old girl died Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in the Township of Eden that also injured three other people.

The crash occurred around 3:09 p.m. Wednesday on County Highway V near Lime Road.

The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man from Fond du Lac, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Two passengers — an 8-year-old boy from Fond du Lac and a 15-year-old girl from Campbellsport — were also transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The third passenger, an 11-year-old girl from North Fond du Lac, was flown to Children's Hospital Wisconsin. Shortly after arrival, she was pronounced dead.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the minivan transporting the three children was northbound on County Highway V when it lost control and crossed the centerline. The vehicle entered the west ditch, struck an embankment, and became airborne before overturning several times and coming to rest in the west ditch.

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