'The Fighting 4': Nickname for U.S. women's gymnastics team revealed?

First, there was the "The Magnificent Seven" in 1996. Then came the "The Fierce Five" in 2012 and "The Final Five " in 2016. Now, it appears to be "The Fighting Four."

After a shocking Olympic women's gymnastics team final in Tokyo that saw Simone Biles exit after one rotation, Suni Lee seemingly revealed the U.S. women's team's highly anticipated nickname for the Tokyo Games.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/sunisalee_/status/1420202021093724163?s=20

The American squad, also including Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum, won silver in the final behind the Russian Olympic Committee, but for three of the four rotations, they were without the superstar Biles. The others stepped up in her stead, including Chiles coming off the bench for two events in which she was not scheduled to compete — balance beam and bars

"Throughout the whole thing, I was telling myself like, 'This is for the team, I'm gonna have to do what I normally do throughout each training that I've done and show out,'" Chiles said. "And you know, at the end of the day, it was all for the team ... it was very stressful and emotional, but we're good."

"We did it for Simone," Lee added.

Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, said she was dealing with a "mental" issue, rather than a physical one, and will reevaluate her situation daily to determine if she will compete in her remaining five finals in Tokyo. The women's individual around-final would be next up on Thursday.