Erin Jackson wins first career Olympic gold medal in women's 500m

Speed skater Erin Jackson of the United States captured her first career Olympic gold medal in the women's 500m on Sunday.

The 29-year-old from Ocala, Florida, skated a 37.04 time in the 14th pairing to edge Japan's Takagi Miho, who skated a 37.12 in the fourth pairing. Takagi finished in second. Angelina Golikova of the ROC grabbed third.

Jackson, a former inline skating MVP, won the first gold medal in the women's 500m by an American since Bonnie Blair in 1994.

She started her speed skating career less than six months before Olympic Trials in 2018. She made the team and finished 24th in her Winter Olympic debut. She has since become a force in the sprint distance and is the World Cup standings leader this season.

Her win marked the first podium finish at the 2022 Winter Olympics and individual medal since 2010 for U.S. speed skating. She also became the first black woman to win a speed skating gold medal at the Olympics.

She nearly missed out on competing after slipping during U.S. Trials. Her teammate and longtime friend Brittany Bowe won the distance at trials and gave up her spot for Jackson to qualify.

Bowe's primary distances are the 1000m and 1500m, and she felt Jackson was the team's best chance to win gold. The U.S. gained another qualifying spot since trials, and Bowe finished 16th with a time of 38.04 on Sunday.

The third American in the event was Kimi Goetz from Flemington, New Jersey. She skated a 38.25 time for 18th place in her Olympic debut.

Nao Kodaira, the 2018 gold medalist, landed in 17th with a 38.09 time.

