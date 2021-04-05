Watch

Wisconsin cities: Trump should pay legal bills for challenge

Posted at 5:30 PM, Apr 05, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The cities of Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine are asking a federal judge to make former President Donald Trump pay more than $42,000 in legal fees in a case he brought challenging Wisconsin’s presidential election results.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Monday that the request for legal fees comes just days after Gov. Tony Evers asked a court to award the state more than $145,000 in legal fees from Trump related to the same lawsuit.

Trump had sought to have the Republican-controlled Legislature decide how to award the state’s 10 electoral votes instead of voters, arguing that long-standing voting practices in Wisconsin were improper.

