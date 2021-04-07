Watch

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot?

Election 2021

Actions

Turnout barely tops 20% for Wisconsin spring election

items.[0].image.alt
Pixabay
vote
Posted at 9:02 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 10:02:50-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Turnout for Wisconsin’s spring election, which had only one statewide race on the ballot with a handful of locally hot contests, barely topped 20%, based on unofficial results.

That’s on par with other elections where the state superintendent of schools is on the ballot.

In 2017, turnout was just under 16% and in 2013, when there was also a contested Supreme Court race, turnout was just over 20%.

In Tuesday’s election, just over 921,000 people voted in the race for superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction won by Jill Underly. She defeated Deb Kerr by 16 percentage points, based on unofficial tallies.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot?
RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 24/7 on Roku