Outside spending in Wisconsin superintendent race tops $1 million

Jill Underly (L) and Deborah Kerr (R)
Posted at 5:33 PM, Apr 05, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Outside spending in Wisconsin’s race for state superintendent has topped $1 million, the most ever spent by special interests trying to influence the officially nonpartisan race.

The race for Department of Public Instruction secretary pits Pecatonica school district superintendent Jill Underly against former Brown Deer superintendent Deb Kerr.

Underly has the backing of the state teachers’ union and a wide array of Democrats, while Kerr is favored by many conservatives.

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign tracks spending in the race and said Monday that $797,600 has been spent by groups supporting Underly or opposing Kerr. One group has spent $209,000 to help Kerr.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

