Marquette University planning for in-person learning for fall semester

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University announced it is planning to offer in-person learning and living for the fall 2021 semester.

University President Michael R. Lovell wrote in a letter to the community on Monday that while details of the plan will be released at a later date, Lovell wanted students and staff to know that life on campus will begin to return to normal this fall.

Part of the plan includes the university's on-campus vaccination clinic, where eligible students and staff can sign up for the vaccine if they choose to.

The university will also continue to work with state and local health departments to ensure they have the proper health protocols in place.

The announcement comes after the university implemented its hybrid learning this winter and spring, a process that included widespread testing, contact tracing and symptom reporting

"While our understanding of what is “normal” may be different than before, the best way for us to provide a distinctive experience for our students remains together, in community. An on-campus academic and cocurricular experience is foundational to a transformative Catholic, Jesuit education at Marquette," President Lovell wrote.

