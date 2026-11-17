GRAFTON, Wis. (TMJ4) — A former Grafton police officer is taking the Village of Grafton to court in an effort to block TMJ4 and others from obtaining his disciplinary records — records tied to his placement on a list of officers with alleged credibility concerns.

This is part two of the TMJ4 Lighthouse investigative series, "Duty to Disclose," revealing Brady-flagged officers across southeastern Wisconsin. What started with exposing Milwaukee County's list of about 200 officers with alleged credibility concerns is now expanding to every county in our viewing area.

Court records show former Grafton officer Urs Brechbuehler is suing the Grafton Police Department to block the release of his disciplinary records. The Ozaukee County District Attorney says Brechbuehler was placed on the county's Brady list for alleged untruthfulness related to a traffic stop in Grafton.

Provided to TMJ4 via an open records request Former Grafton Officer Urs Brechbuehler

Prosecutors say that information must now be disclosed to defense attorneys in every criminal case Brechbuehler investigated — a requirement under the U.S. Supreme Court's Brady v. Maryland ruling, which guarantees defendants a fair trial.

The traffic stop

Dash and body camera video obtained by TMJ4 shows a traffic stop in Grafton last April. An illegible license plate led Brechbuehler to pull over driver Andrew Wieland.

"The reason I pulled you over is your license plate," Brechbuehler said on the body camera footage. "You have a sticker, and also, it's hardly readable."

Body camera audio captured Brechbuehler telling fellow officers he smelled alcohol on Wieland's breath, and he asked Wieland to step out of the car for a field sobriety test. But Wieland said his injuries would make it impossible to pass.

Obtained by TMJ4 through the Grafton Police Dept. Body camera video showing Urs Brechbuehler

According to body camera audio, dispatchers told Brechbuehler that a specially trained officer for a sitting sobriety test was an hour away.

"I said, well, give me a breathalyzer right here right now. We can be done. No, that's not the way we do it. That's not the way we do it," Wieland said in an interview with TMJ4.

TMJ4 Driver Andrew Wieland

Body camera footage shows multiple officers arrived to assist, and the Officer in-Charge stepped in to force a decision.

"We've got to release him or do a field sobriety test. We can't just hold him forever," the Officer in Charge said.

"No, we're not, we're not," Brechbuehler said on body camera video.

According to body camera timestamps, nearly 40 minutes into the stop, Brechbuehler called off the test, gave Wieland a verbal warning for the plate, and Wieland was released.

An internal investigation

Law enforcement documents show Brechbuehler was then placed under an internal investigation. The district attorney tells TMJ4 Brechbuehler resigned in lieu of termination, less than two weeks after the traffic stop.

District attorney documents show Brechbuehler is the latest addition to Ozaukee County's Brady list for alleged untruthfulness.

"I think I'm glad that somebody said something because I wanted to," Wieland said.

Right after TMJ4's Lighthouse investigative team learned about Brechbuehler's Brady status, TMJ4 requested his employment personnel file, which includes his disciplinary reports — only to find out it's something Brechbuehler doesn't want TMJ4 to see.

Court records show he filed a civil lawsuit asking a judge to grant a restraining order to block TMJ4 and two other requesters from reviewing his disciplinary records. It reads in part:

"[Brechbuehler] contends that release of serious professional-integrity accusations and conclusions without directly corresponding rebuttal or corrective material creates a risk that the public record will be materially incomplete."

The rebuttal and the CAD notes

Brechbuehler and his attorney declined TMJ4's interview request, but the attorney provided TMJ4 with a rebuttal letter Brechbuehler requested be placed in his personnel file for prospective hiring agencies to review.

In it, Brechbuehler disputes the department's conclusion that a note he entered in his Computer Aided Dispatch activity report was "knowingly false." The note says "No SFST per 813."

SFST stands for standardized field sobriety test. According to the bottom of the report, "813" represents the on-scene Officer in Charge

Computer-Aided Dispatch reports, often called CAD notes, provide real-time updates to dispatchers and police supervisors so they can track the traffic stop from start to finish.

CAD report obtained by TMJ4 through the Grafton Police Dept. Computer Aided Dispatch note related to traffic stop

Brechbuehler's rebuttal letter says in part: “I acknowledge that this incident involved a difficult and imperfect operational situation. However, the memorandum materially omits contextual facts, improperly expands the scope of the investigation, relies on speculative conclusions regarding intent, and repeatedly conflates disputed judgment with dishonesty."

According to an email provided by Brechbuehler's attorney, the chief declined to include Brechbuehler's rebuttal letter in his personnel file for prospective employers to review. That memorandum Brechbuehler mentioned is something TMJ4 can't see due to the ongoing litigation.

What officials say

District Attorney Ben Lindsay declined TMJ4's interview request but provided a written statement outlining what he is now required to disclose to defense attorneys in every criminal case Brechbuehler investigated or witnessed.

TMJ4 Ozaukee Co. District Attorney Benjamin Lindsay

"This investigation concluded that Officer Brechbuehler was untruthful in entering Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) notes regarding a traffic stop on April 9, 2026. Further, Officer Brechbuehler provided misleading statements during the subsequent investigation," Lindsay said.

Just like Lindsay, the Grafton police chief declined TMJ4's interview request but provided a similar response via email.

"The [Computer Aided Dispatch] notes should not be viewed as an accurate or complete account of the conversation that took place at the scene of the traffic stop," Grafton Police Chief Jeff Caponera said.

Grafton P.D. says it is unable to provide Brechbuehler's disciplinary records due to the ongoing litigation.

In Brechbuehler's lawsuit complaint, he included a letter Grafton's chief sent him outlining the records TMJ4 currently can't obtain due to ongoing litigation: six disciplinary reports — five stemming from the traffic stop. A reprimand from a separate, unrelated incident in December 2025 also remains sealed due to the lawsuit.

Brechbuehler's lawsuit states the written reprimand from December 2025 includes "serious findings and characterizations concerning alleged disobedience, misleading or false statements, disrespectful conduct, and professional integrity."

"It's people like that that really make you not want to trust the people that actually do want to help you," Wieland said.

Wieland believes that information should be disclosed in criminal cases in which Brechbuehler could be called to testify as a witness.

Court records show Brechbuehler filed the civil lawsuit two months ago, but a judge has yet to hear the case or make a decision.

You may now be wondering who's Brady flagged in your community. TMJ4 posted the full database showing all 138 officers based on documentation we received from district attorneys. You'll find their name, agency, employment status at that department, allegation, and the date or year they were Brady ‘flagged’.

What to know about the Brady 'flagged' officers list:

TMJ4’s expanded Duty to Disclose investigation found that only some of the ten counties our Lighthouse team investigated maintain physical Brady lists. In contrast, others track what they call Brady ‘flagged’ officers in individual case files.

TMJ4 learned that underlying allegations can range from allegedly lying about a fake I.D. to criminal offenses.

However, just because an officer is listed in our database does not mean he or she was necessarily charged with a crime or had a substantiated internal violation.

Information on our process for gathering information for all ten counties and what district attorneys provided can be found below this database:

Dodge County Brady List

Dodge County District Attorney Andrea Will provided her office’s Brady list two days after TMJ4’s open records request on Sept. 17, 2025. It contained officers’ names, agencies, and the dates they were added.

TMJ4 followed up to find out the Brady allegation against officers listed.

DA Will provided that information for all but two officers who were placed on the list by a former district attorney 12 years ago. DA Will confirmed on Oct. 6, 2026, that “all of the information that you have listed on the list is correct.”

TMJ4 reached out to individual law enforcement agencies to find out whether Dodge County Brady List officers still work for the same department.

Fond du Lac County Brady ‘Flagged’ Officers

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney fulfilled our records request on August 6, 2026, for Brady ‘flag’ referral letters and emails sent to the DA by law enforcement agencies.

In an interview on Oct. 20, 2026, DA Toney told TMJ4 that he doesn’t need to maintain a physical Brady List because his office uses a computer-based ‘case management system’ that alerts Walworth County prosecutors when a Brady ‘flagged’ officer is involved in a criminal case.

Toney provided a disclaimer with his response to our open records request, saying, “An officer or witness that is flagged does not necessarily mean that there is an honesty issue or concern about their ability to testify but may relate to other matters that require disclosure.

DA Toney verified the names, agencies, and allegations for Brady ‘flagged’ officers in Fond du Lac County following the interview with TMJ4’s Ben Jordan on Oct. 20, 2026.

TMJ4 reached out to individual law enforcement agencies and utilized a Wisconsin Department of Justice database to determine whether Brady List officers in Fond du Lac County still work for the same department.

Jefferson County Brady ‘Flagged’ Officers

Jefferson County District Attorney Monica Hall denied TMJ4’s original records request on August 13, 2026.

“The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office does not keep a ‘list’ or an email folder because that is not what is required for us to be in compliance with that case law,” she wrote in an email to Jordan.

TMJ4 filed a separate open records request for Brady referral notifications sent to Hall’s office by law enforcement agencies. In October 2026, Hall provided the names of two officers who are Brady ‘flagged’ in Jefferson County — along with their former law enforcement agencies, employment statuses at those departments, allegations and the month and year both officers were added.

“In reality, what needs to change is the availability of this information statewide so that flagged officers can’t just change jurisdictions and thwart this important rule of discovery,” Hall wrote to Jordan.

Kenosha County Brady List

Kenosha County District Attorney Xavier Solis fulfilled our initial open records request for his office’s Brady list in just a few hours on Sept. 15, 2025. It included officers’ names and some of their employment statuses.

The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office provided an updated list on July 1, 2026, showing 11 names were added since Sept. 15, 2025.

District Attorney Solis verified Kenosha County's portion of our database were correct on Nov. 11, 2026.

TMJ4 reached out to individual law enforcement agencies in Kenosha County to find out whether Brady List officers still work for the same department.

Ozaukee County Brady ‘Flagged’ Officers

Ozaukee County District Attorney Benjamin Lindsay originally declined our open records request for his office’s Brady List. In his response, Lindsay wrote, “We have historically had very few officers that would require this designation. Practically speaking, maintaining one master list is not necessary or effective in this county.”

TMJ4 informed Lindsay that the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office released its Brady List in 2024 after consulting with the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Open Records Division.

Lindsay responded, saying, “I’m not sure that I agree with Milwaukee’s perspective that this is subject to open records.”

10 months after our initial request on Sept. 15, 2025, Lindsay provided a list of Brady ‘flagged’ officers on July 16, 2026. It shows the officers, law enforcement agencies, employment status at those agencies, Brady ‘flag’ allegations, and the date they were added.

Lindsay informed Jordan on Oct. 27, 2026, that he had updated the department listed next to one of the officers’ names.

Racine County Brady List

Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson fulfilled our initial request for her office’s Brady list on Sept. 11, 2025. Hanson provided names and the agencies where they are currently or formerly employed.

TMJ4 followed up to request the Brady allegations against each officer. Hanson provided those details via email.

On Oct. 14, 2026, DA Hanson alerted Jordan that she had added two officers to her office’s Brady List. DA Hanson provided specific dates when officers were added to her Brady List on Nov. 10, 2026.

Urmanski provided years when each officer was added to his office’s Brady List on Nov. 10, 2026.

Walworth County Brady ‘Flagged’ Officers

District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld originally denied TMJ4’s open records request on Sept. 15, 2025, saying his office ‘does not compile or maintain a Brady list’. Instead, he told Jordan that his office maintains records for individual officers who are considered Brady ‘flagged’ in Walworth County.

TMJ4 then filed a separate open records request on the same day for “letters for current and former officers who have documented instances of dishonesty.”

8 months after our request, the DA provided Brady ‘flag’ referral letters sent to the DA by law enforcement agencies — along with Brady disclosure records Walworth County prosecutors are required to provide defense attorneys in criminal cases.

“These records/letters contain references to potential instances of dishonesty or issues of credibility that my office has received,” DA Wiedenfeld said in an email on June 4, 2026.

Wiedenfeld said his office does not make a determination on whether allegations of dishonesty are founded or unfounded.

Urmanski provided years when each officer was added to his office’s Brady List on Nov. 10, 2026.

Walworth County Brady ‘Flagged’ Officers

District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld originally denied TMJ4’s open records request on Sept. 15, 2025, saying his office ‘does not compile or maintain a Brady list’. Instead, he told Jordan that his office maintains records for individual officers who are considered Brady ‘flagged’ in Walworth County.

TMJ4 then filed a separate open records request on the same day fall “letters for current and former officers who have documented instances of dishonesty.”

8 months after our request, the DA provided Brady ‘flag’ referral letters sent to the DA by law enforcement agencies — along with Brady disclosure records Walworth County prosecutors are required to provide defense attorneys in criminal cases.

“These records/letters contain references to potential instances of dishonesty or issues of credibility that my office has received,” DA Wiedenfeld said in an email on June 4, 2026.

Wiedenfeld said his office does not make a determination on whether allegations of dishonesty are founded or unfounded.

“Those determinations, in a ‘Brady’ context, are made by the courts on a case-by-case basis,” DA Wiedenfeld told Jordan.

DA Wiedenfeld confirmed on Oct. 13, 2026, that the information in the Walworth County portion of our database is ‘all consistent with the records we provided’.

TMJ4 reached out to individual law enforcement agencies and utilized a Wisconsin Department of Justice database to determine whether Brady List officers in Walworth County still work for the same department. Two departments have yet to provide that information regarding a total of three officers.

Washington County Brady List

Washington County District Attorney Barry Braatz told TMJ4 on Sept. 24, 2025, that he "received {TMJ4’s} request and will respond as soon as possible."

DA Braatz provided Jordan with a list of Brady officers 8 months later on May 29, 2026. It included the officers’ names, law enforcement agencies, employment status, and allegation.

DA Braatz provided the years when three officers were Brady flagged in Washington County, but he told Jordan on Nov. 11, 2026 he was unable to determine when three others were added because it happened during a previous administration. Braatz confirmed the information in the Washington County portion of our database is accurate as of Nov. 11, 2026.

Waukesha County Brady ‘Flagged’ Officers

Waukesha County District Attorney Lesli Boese provided TMJ4 with Brady ‘flag’ referrals on Oct. 13, 2025. Those documents include Brady ‘flag’ referrals from law enforcement agencies — or Brady disclosure material that’s provided to defense attorneys in criminal cases.

A spokesperson for the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office verified that the names and agencies listed in the Waukesha County portion of TMJ4’s database were ‘still accurate and up to date’ as of Oct. 20, 2026. However, the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office told TMJ4 in the same email, saying, “Unfortunately, DA Boese does not have the time to go through each packet to narrow down the basis for the Brady determination.”

TMJ4 found the allegations of untruthfulness against each officer in the documents provided by the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.

Those documents also show the date each Brady referral letter was sent by law enforcement agencies with the exception of one. The DA’s office says their copy of that document for one officer in particular does not include a date. Therefore, TMJ4’s database states ‘Unknown by DA’ for the date that officer was ‘flagged’.

TMJ4 reached out to individual law enforcement agencies and utilized a Wisconsin Department of Justice database to determine whether Brady ‘flagged’ officers in Waukesha County still work for the same department.

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