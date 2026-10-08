Watertown students stage silent protest during spirit week

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Students at Watertown High School used Spirit Week as an opportunity to make a statement Wednesday, staging a silent protest over the cancellation of the school's planned production of Flashdance.
The day's theme, "Dress for the Wrong Occasion," took on a new meaning as many students wore Flashdance T-shirts to show their disappointment with Interim Superintendent James Feil's decision to cancel the musical and replace it with a different production.
The controversy has been brewing for weeks. Theater students and parents previously told TMJ4 that the musical had already been modified to address concerns about age-appropriate content.
In an email to students, Feil acknowledged differing opinions surrounding the decision and urged students not to feel pressured to take sides.
"Adults may have different views about decisions that have been made, and I respect those differences," Feil wrote. "Students should not feel that they need to take sides."
Feil said the district is now seeking qualified individuals to help lead and support the production program and that a new musical will be selected once that process is complete.
"Students continue to have opportunities to perform, create, learn, and enjoy being part of something special," he wrote. "Once that work is completed and a musical is selected, we will share additional information with you."
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