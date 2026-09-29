Watertown students, parents protest superintendent’s decision to cancel ‘Flashdance’ musical

WATERTOWN, Wis. — On Monday, students and parents gathered for a protest and show of support for Watertown High School's music department after the school's production of "Flashdance" was canceled by Interim Superintendent James Feil.

Music student Kennedy Grulke voiced frustration over the cancellation.

"I'm honestly sick to my stomach that this is the type of school board and superintendent that we have, because you're breaking a lot of kids' dreams here," Grulke said.

Fellow music student Gabe Hinrichs remained hopeful despite the decision.

"It almost feels like they have a foot on the back of the music department's neck like trying to constantly suppress us," said Hinrichs. "Change will happen. We will see it, no matter how long it takes."

Feil decided last week to cancel the production and call for an alternative musical. The "Flashdance" production had been modified for a younger audience and approved by the musical director and principal.

"Concerns were passed on to me about the play, and I immediately put it on hold," Feil said.

Feil said those concerns, along with his personal research, were enough for him to ultimately make his decision. When asked where those concerns came from, he would not go into detail about the specifics or who raised them.

"Was it parents or students that reached out to you with concerns, or was it — well people outside the district?" TMJ4 asked.

"You know, they were passed on. You know, so they were they were you know voices. You know, why are we doing you know Flashdance?" Feil said.

When asked what the specific concern was, Feil said, "What was the concern? Their concern? I think you'd have to ask them."

He added: "I can't slice and dice this, you know, to really, you know, say all that. You know, a short period of time. I felt like I had to make a decision if we were going to do something different, and I made the decision."

"Flashdance" is about a young woman who is a welder by day and a nightclub dancer by night, with dreams of becoming a professional ballerina. Theater students said the high school musical version removed any "nightclub" theme for appropriateness.

In light of Feil's decision, the musical director stepped down from participating in the new production. School board members said they do not get to vote on the matter, and Feil said he plans to hold firm on his decision.

Former Music Director Diane Schultz expressed hope that public attention could help move the community forward.

"I grew up in this community. I have a strong affinity for this community, but I think we've come under a cloud and I'm hoping that people like you can help us get the word out, so we can help people like this help us get out from under that cloud and move forward," Schultz said.

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