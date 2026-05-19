Watertown School Board silent on song controversy at latest meeting, refers attendees to written statement

WATERTOWN — At the same time the Watertown High School Wind Symphony took the stage Monday night, the school board that decided to ban one of its songs held a regularly scheduled meeting of its own.

Last Tuesday, the board voted 7-1 to ban a song called ‘A Mother of a Revolution. The composer says the instrumental piece was inspired by a trans woman who was an agitator during the 1969 Stonewall riots.

WATCH: Watertown School Board silent on song controversy at latest meeting

Watertown School Board silent on song controversy at latest meeting

During a three-hour school board meeting on Monday, the board didn’t say a word about the controversy. Instead, attendees were referred to the board president’s news release that explained the board’s decision.

TMJ4 Watertown School Board

A vast majority of those who spoke during public comment scolded board members, while one man spoke in support of the board’s decision.

"The whole country has seen this board in its true colors,” said a Watertown resident named David.

"Allow our teachers to teach without oversight from the board. Let them do their job,” added former board member Dennis Randle.

"I spoke with the superintendent. She told me there were zero parental complaints,” said Watertown parent Katie Vanderlinden.

"This is a perfect example of what everyone here ran on, which was ending indoctrination in radical curriculum,” said Gene Schmidt, who supports the school board's decision.

Around 50 parents, students, and community members showed up to hear from the board. The meeting room was packed to the point that some had to stand in the hallway.

Parents in attendance tell TMJ4 they were not surprised the board didn’t speak about its decision to ban ‘A Mother of a Revolution’ since the issue wasn’t a meeting agenda item.

The school board’s written statement says in part, “Based on the teachers’ description, the lesson was intended to persuade students toward emotional alignment with the events of the Stonewall riot. Considering these factors, the board decided to remove the song from the concert due to its celebration of violence.”

Board Treasurer Carl Schwarze told TMJ4 Investigative Reporter Ben Jordan to show up to the board meeting on Monday night to get a comment from him after declining our interview request on Friday.

TMJ4 Ben Jordan and Board Member Carl Schwarze

When Jordan approached Schwarze after the meeting, he once again denied TMJ4’s interview request.

“I changed my mind,” Schwarze said.

“Why did you change your mind?” Jordan asked.

“Because the statement was made by Lauri and I'm fine with that statement,” Schwarze replied.

If any board member or the school superintendent wants to do an interview about this issue, TMJ4’s offer still stands.

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