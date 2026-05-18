Frustration is growing among Watertown High School students ahead of Monday night's spring concert.

Last Tuesday, the school board voted to ban the instrumental piece "A Mother of a Revolution!" from the performance, citing its ties to LGBTQ+ history. Board members say the song violates the district's controversial issues policy.

WATCH: Watertown residents to support students after ban on LGBTQ+-linked song

Watertown residents plan to attend spring concert after ban on LGBTQ+-linked song

Despite the controversy, community members say they still plan to show up in support of the students.

Charity Chandler, owner of Chandler House Bakery, said she is looking forward to being there.

Alonna Johnson

"I know that there's a gathering ahead of time that many of us are looking forward to being there to support the students as they're coming to the school," Chandler said.

The group Social Justice Watertown plans to gather on the sidewalk in front of Watertown High School starting at 5:30 p.m. to support the band students and their teacher as they arrive. The spring band concert begins at 7 p.m.

Chandler said attending is about recognizing the hard work students have put into the band program.

"We're proud of the work that you are doing, and we appreciate the skills and talents that you bring to our community," Chandler said.

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