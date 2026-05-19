The Watertown High School spring concert drew a packed audience and loud applause for the Wind Symphony and its band instructor Monday night, following a controversy surrounding one piece students were not allowed to perform.

The Wind Symphony performed multiple musical selections during the concert, but “A Mother of a Revolution” was not played. However, students are expected to perform the piece later this week at a local church with the original composer, Omar Thomas, serving as conductor.

WATCH: Watertown high school spring concert draws support after controversial music ban

Watertown high school spring concert draws support after controversial music ban

Students had spent months rehearsing the piece. Less than a week before the concert, the Watertown School Board voted to ban the music because of its ties to LGBTQ+ history.

“This is important to me because I think music is very freeing, it's very elevating, it inspires people and so to silence something is really shameful," said Lindsay Kinateder, a Watertown High School Symphony alumni.

Ahead of the concert, community members and visitors gathered to support students and recognize their work.

“I know how hard it is to get these concerts together, you spend a lot of time practicing, so I just wanted to come show my support for the students and let them know their hard work is recognized,” said Watertown resident Raele Loy.

“It just makes me feel really bad to hear what these kids are going through, they worked so hard to put so much into this piece of music, just for the board to say they can't play it. And that's just really messed up,” said Ellie Gihring, a student at Madison West High School.

One attendee, Watertown High School alumni Bill Gerloff, identified himself as conservative while supporting the students.

"I think with no lyrics and it was handled correctly as far as the teacher reach out to the parent," said Gerloff.

“A Mother of a Revolution” is an instrumental piece composed by Omar Thomas to honor the 1969 Stonewall uprising and transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson.

During last week’s meeting, members of the school board argued the music violated the district’s controversial issues policy by indoctrinating students and endorsing political violence.

"Political violence is not something we praise with music or song," said Watertown School Board member Christina DeGrave.

Despite the controversy, the performance will move forward in a different setting.

The Wind Symphony is scheduled to perform “A Mother of a Revolution” Wednesday night at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Watertown, with Omar Thomas traveling in to conduct the piece.

The church noted the performance is not associated with the Watertown Unified School District and that no district instruments, resources, or instructors will be used. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip