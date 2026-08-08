Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsDodge County

Actions

Vehicle gets stuck in fresh concrete after ignoring road closure signs

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers to obey road signs after a vehicle drove past road barricades and got stuck in freshly poured concrete.
765995785_1474360968060236_6533697928795728678_n.jpg
Dodge County Sheriff's Office
765995785_1474360968060236_6533697928795728678_n.jpg
Posted

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers to obey road signs after a vehicle drove past road barricades and got stuck in freshly poured concrete.

"Road closures are put in place for a reason - whether it's fresh concrete, construction crews, unsafe road conditions, or other hazards," they wrote on Facebook.

The driver was cited for failing to obey a road sign.

767114128_1758846471792372_387681677999122469_n.jpg

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, ignoring a road-closed sign and driving around it can result in a $175.30 forfeiture and three points against your driver's license.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Report a typo