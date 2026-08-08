Vehicle gets stuck in fresh concrete after ignoring road closure signs

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers to obey road signs after a vehicle drove past road barricades and got stuck in freshly poured concrete.

"Road closures are put in place for a reason - whether it's fresh concrete, construction crews, unsafe road conditions, or other hazards," they wrote on Facebook.

The driver was cited for failing to obey a road sign.

Dodge County Sheriff's Office

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, ignoring a road-closed sign and driving around it can result in a $175.30 forfeiture and three points against your driver's license.

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