Storm leaves family home in pieces after overnight destruction in Mayville

MAYVILLE, Wis. — Debris and equipment were scattered across fields and farmland after a powerful storm tore through Mayville last night, damaging multiple homes.

A family home that has stood for 30 years was among the properties severely damaged.

The couple who owns the house was home when the storm hit. They told TMJ4's Mariam Mackar the home has been in their family for 30 years. They said all their children grew up there, so seeing it in pieces is emotional. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Drone footage captured the extent of the destruction, showing debris spread far into the surrounding farmland behind the property.

Family and friends have been working since morning to clear the damage, but recovery efforts are expected to continue for some time before the community returns to normal.

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin has opened a shelter at Mayville High School to support those affected by the severe weather Thursday.

The shelter offers food, water, emotional support and a place to charge phones. All are welcome — Red Cross shelters are open to anyone in need, according to a spokesperson from the American Red Cross Wisconsin Region.

