American Red Cross opens shelter at Mayville High School for those impacted by severe weather

MAYVILLE, Wis. — The American Red Cross of Wisconsin has opened a shelter at Mayville High School to support those affected by the severe weather Thursday.
The shelter offers food, water, emotional support and a place to charge phones. All are welcome — Red Cross shelters are open to anyone in need, according to a spokesperson from the American Red Cross Wisconsin Region.
The Red Cross Northeast Chapter is also deploying an emergency response vehicle to the Mayville area to distribute essential cleanup supplies to families working to recover.
Red Cross volunteers will help assess residential damage in affected communities and distribute meals, snacks and water, along with relief items such as blankets, tarps, mops, sponges, gloves, cleaning solution, trash bags and more, where it is safe to do so.
The spokesperson said assessing the damage will help them understand what help families may need in the coming days and weeks.
If you or someone you know has been impacted, you can call 1-800-RED CROSS for immediate help.
The shelter is located at 500 N. Clark St.
